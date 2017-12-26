2017 In Review: Most Controversial Stories | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Top Off-The-Field Sports | MORE
(credit: CBS)

“On Saturday, January 27th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Union depot will become Doggie Depot and be the bark of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival. Join Union Depot, Sidewalk Dog Media, myTalk 107.1 and KS95 for the doggie event of the year at Union Depot. Representatives from Sidewalk Dog Media will be on hand to share tips with guests about the Twin Cities’ most pet-friendly restaurants, retailers and more. The Doggie Depot event is free and open to the public and guests are encouraged to bring their dogs to Union Depot for this special event.”

Click here for more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch