2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:FCC, Lori Swanson, Net Neutrality

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson plans to join a multi-state lawsuit challenging the federal government’s repeal of “net neutrality” rules.

Swanson told supporters in an email that she and other attorneys general would sue over the Federal Communications Commission’s recent decision to roll back Obama-era rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet.

Minnesota Public Radio reports Swanson, a Democrat, says repealing net neutrality would have a detrimental effect on consumer protection and may influence how internet users access political content.

Service providers have argued the rules were heavy-handed. They contend they don’t intend to block, slow down or prioritize web traffic as a result of the repeal.

Ben Wogsland, a spokesman for Swanson, said the lawsuit can’t be filed until the rule change is published in the Federal Register.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Jorge Gonzalez says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    No such thing as Net Neutrality. It was an Obama regulation that was thrown out, rightfully, by Trump. It would have stifled free speech and technological innovation. Like everything the Democrats do, it was destructive. Lori Swanson is an idiot for wasting millions of taxpayer dollars on this frivolous lawsuit which will be thrown out by the courts.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch