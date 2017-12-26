MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old Golden Valley woman faces a murder charge after she allegedly provided drugs that lead to a man’s overdose death over the summer.
Sarah Eileen Doppler is charged with third-degree murder in connection to the July 19 incident.
According to the criminal complaint, Doppler sold illegal drugs to a man who was found dead from an overdose in Minnetonka. An autopsy of the victim revealed he died from mixed drug toxicity. The two drugs in his system were furanyl fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance and U-47700, a Schedule 1 controlled substance.
Doppler is accused of giving the victim eight pills, called “E8.” A chemical test from the BCA revealed one of the pills contained both aforementioned drugs.
Doppler is in custody and could face up to 25 year in prison and/or a $40,000 fine if convicted.