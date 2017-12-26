MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fans of “The Sound Of Music” are mourning the loss of one of the singing Von Trapp children.

Actress Heather Menzies-Urich died at the age of 68 from brain cancer.

The 1965 hit movie captured five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

The Rogers and Hammerstein’s adaptation starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

Menzies-Urich played Louisa von Trapp, the third-oldest of the seven children.

WCCO was able to catch up with Debbie Turner, who played the second-youngest, Marta.

Turner now lives in Chanhassen and has fond memories of Menzies-Urich during the filming of “The Sound Of Music.”

She says all of the von Trapp kids are as close as real family can get.

“She was generous, she was the most giving person, fun and energetic and not self-serving in the least,” Turner said. “Off-screen we were the best of friends. We would ski together, our kids were best friends, we would go to their lake cabin in Canada.”

Turner moved to Minnesota with her husband and raised four daughters. She has one grandchild and two more on the way.

Menzies-Urich is survived by two children, several grandchildren and a great grandchild.

Her husband, actor Robert Urich, died in 2002.