MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County is extending its hours for people to prepay their 2018 property taxes in light of the new tax reform bill from Washington.
Last Friday, President Donald Trump signed the massive tax bill, which included a $10,000 limit on how much state and local tax you can deduct from your federal income taxes.
The extended hours are in response to an unprecedented number of people wishing to pre-pay their property taxes before those rules go into effect.
You can pre-pay in person at the Hennepin County Government Center, Wednesday through Friday.
The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.