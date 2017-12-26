2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 69-year-old Glencoe man is dead and seven other people, including a baby and two toddlers, are hurt after a Christmas Day crash in Lester Prairie Monday.

According to CBS-affiliate KEYC, authorities say the incident occurred just after 4:30 p.m. Monday on the 180th Street southwest of Lester Prairie.

A van, driven by 69-year-old Virgil Richter of Glencoe, collided with an SUV driven by 35-year-old Dolores De Juarez of Glencoe.

De Juarez and six passengers –including an infant, two 3-year-olds, a 10-year-old girl, a 13 year old girl and a 36 year old man – were taken to the Glencoe Hospital.

Richter and his passenger, 63-year-old Bonnie Richter, needed to be extricated from their van.

Virgil Richter was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale where he later died.

