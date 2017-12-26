MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many are choosing to hit stores on this day after Christmas, in hopes of finding some sweet deals.
However, if you’re heading to the Mall of America, be aware that security is checking bags and “other items” at all mall entrances Tuesday.
A representative for the mall said that the “ongoing security procedures” are “not in response to any specific concern, but is one more tool for us to provide a safe and secure environment.”
The representative said that they have conducted random bag and package checks in the past, and planned to keep doing them in the future.
“We continually take these actions to ensure a safe environment for everyone,” the representative’s statement said. “As always, the safety and security of our tenants, guests and employees remains our top priority.”