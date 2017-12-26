MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Eighteen-year-old Marcus Fischer was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon, but when the judge said the hearing had been postponed, protesters went across the street to the county attorney’s office.

“We need to quit this runaround with the courts,” one of the activists said. “We need to know when he’s really appearing, so those that care about him can be there.”

Chuck Laszewski, the spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, said that if he knew when Fischer would appear, he’d tell them.

“I don’t have control over that,” he said.

Last week, two Minneapolis police officers shot Fischer while questioning at Minneapolis City Hall him about an armed robbery. They say Fischer stabbed himself and walked toward them with a knife.

Investigators say that earlier this month Fischer robbed a man of his gun and then shot him at point-blank range in the chest. He’s facing several charges, including first-degree assault and robbery.

A spokesman for the county attorney’s office said it’s ultimately up to doctors to decide when Fischer is well enough to stand before a judge.

“He’s had multiple surgeries. He’s been on a respirator,” said Jess Sundin, of the activist group Justice 4 Jamar. “He hasn’t been able to talk. He’s barely been awake.”

Friends say Fischer’s dad has only been able to visit his son twice in the hospital.

Bob Kroll, the head of the Minneapolis police union, says video captured in the interrogation room shows that the officers’ actions were actually heroic and may have saved Fischer’s life.

Three officers are on leave, which is standard when police use deadly force.

This is, at least, the second time Fischer’s court date has been postponed. There’s been no word yet on when he’ll appear before a judge.