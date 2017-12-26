EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings made a couple roster moves on Tuesday before they prepare to face the Chicago Bears in their regular season finale.
The Vikings placed offensive lineman Nick Easton on injured reserve. They also signed long snapper Jeff Overbaugh.
Easton suffered a fractured ankle in the Vikings’ 16-0 win at Green Bay last Saturday. He will have surgery and miss the rest of the season.
The Vikings signed Overbaugh to replace Kevin McDermott, who suffered a separated shoulder in the win over the Packers. He’s likely to miss at least one game with the injury, and the long snapper can play a critical role in special teams.