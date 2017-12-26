Title: Newscast Producer
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Dynamic producer to passionately lead a team of anchors, reporters, photographers, editors and other journalists.
- Enterprise and craft compelling stories and creative newscasts that meet station goals.
- Engage and coach anchors, including weather and sports, to showcase effective on-air teamwork.
- Work closely with news managers to evaluate value-added content and strategize the changing audiences.
- Use video, live pictures, graphics, props, social media, anchor involvement and the other tools of television to deliver meaningful, memorable and distinctive news.
- Write extensively on a tight deadline, including graphics and script copy.
- Ensure newscast’s timeliness, accuracy, fairness, quality and compliance with all FCC requirements.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum two years’ experience as a producer in commercial television news.
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism or Communications.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Strong organizational and communication skills, demonstrating superior ability in use of both spoken and written language, as well as effectiveness working in teams and on tight deadline.
