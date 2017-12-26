MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you haven’t stocked up on all your cold weather gear, there is no time like now. Stores are expected to be packed with folks making returns Tuesday, but you can also find some pretty good deals.
The shopping analytics site ShopperTrak expects Tuesday to be the fourth-busiest day for retailers in terms of traffic.
The shoppers WCCO talked with said it was better to spend the day at the mall than out in the cold.
“We try to go in the mornings so it’s not as busy, but it gets busiest as the day goes by,” Emma Fairbanks of Hugo said.
One thing that you might be in the market for in these chilly temps: jackets.
WCCO’s Kate Raddatz found 50 percent off sales for jackets and outdoor vests at Old Navy, as well as American Eagle, which also had discounts on scarves and hats.
If you aren’t going to make it to a mall, Amazon is still having a lot of their same holiday deals.
The company just announced this morning they had record sales this holiday season. In one week, 4 million people became prime members.