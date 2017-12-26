2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:Foxconn, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn, a fatal explosion, a late state budget and sexual misconduct in the Legislature made up some of Wisconsin’s top stories of 2017.

The biggest was the announcement in July that Foxconn Technology Group was looking to build a massive plant in southeastern Wisconsin. Republican lawmakers passed an unprecedented $3 billion incentives package in September to seal the deal.

A Didion Milling Co. corn processing plant in Cambria exploded in May, killing five workers.

Meanwhile in Madison, Republican infighting over how to pay for road work delayed passage of the state budget until September, two months late.

Lawmakers in December called for Democratic Rep. Josh Zepnick to resign after two women anonymously accused him of sexual misconduct. Word surfaced that month that then-state Sen. Spencer Coggs was accused of sexual harassment eight years ago. Coggs denied it.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch