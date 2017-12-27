2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 25-year-old Brooklyn Park man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the death of a 7-month-old baby, who died from an assault in March of 2016.

A Hennepin County jury found Chris Marquis McMorris guilty on three counts of second-degree murder in the March 24, 2016 incident.

Authorities say McMorris was alone with the baby on the morning of her death.

(credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

The complaint states McMorris called 911 at about 9:14 a.m. on March 24, 2016 and said the baby wasn’t breathing. When officers arrived, the baby was lying on the ground and McMorris provided inconsistent accounts of when the baby was first not breathing and what she was wearing. He said the baby became unresponsive, stopped breathing and started vomiting a white substance. He had no explanation.

According to the complaint, McMorris’s girlfriend got blood test results on Feb. 9, 2016 showing that he was not the biological father of the baby. A paternity test was taken three days before the baby’s death, confirming McMorris was not the child’s father.

McMorris is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2017. He could face up to 40 years in prison per charge.

