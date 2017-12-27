MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At least one person was killed and two others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the northwest Twin Cities metro.
Authorities responded to the crash at about 12 p.m. at the intersection of 109th and Rosedale Avenues in Hanover. When they arrived, first responders started medical care for three adult victims.
Authorities say one adult male was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other two victims were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The male victim has not been identified.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash. Hennepin County and Wright County sheriff’s deputies, Three Rivers Park police officers and Hanover firefighters and paramedics all assisted at the scene.