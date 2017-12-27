MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The court date for an 18-year-old man shot by police last week while being questioned at Minneapolis City Hall was rescheduled Wednesday for the third time.

Marcus Fischer is now slated to appear before a judge on Jan. 3, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. He was previously scheduled to appear in court earlier this week.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the county attorney said the recent postponements were the result of doctors, who say Fischer is not yet well enough to appear in court.

Last week, police officers shot Fischer while he was being questioned at Minneapolis City Hall about a robbery. Officials say the teen started cutting himself with a knife and lunged at officers before they opened fire.

Earlier this month, Fischer was charged with robbing a man of his gun and shooting him in the chest at point-blank range. He’s facing several counts, including first-degree assault.

In recent days, activists have expressed frustration over the rescheduling of Fischer’s court dates. They are demanding answers as to why he was shot.

Meanwhile, the head of the Minneapolis police union says video inside the interrogation room vindicates the officers, adding that they may have saved the teen’s life by shooting him.

The officers who shot Fischer are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after the police use deadly force.