MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Six years later, there are still no answers for the mother of a little Minneapolis boy murdered by a stray bullet.
Someone fired the shot that pierced Terrell Mayes Jr.‘s north Minneapolis house in 2011.
The 3-year-old and his brothers were running upstairs to safety after hearing gunfire outside their Minneapolis home.
Despite a hefty reward, no one has come forward to help police solve the case.
Marsha Mayes, the boy’s mother, shared a message for his killer Wednesday.
“You know exactly what you did. You probably got kids and you at home playing with your kid,” Mayes said. “But it’s time for you to give up and come on and say, ‘Look, I did it, turn myself in, let’s get it over with.'”
There is a $60,000 reward for information leading to Mayes’ killer. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-996-6222.