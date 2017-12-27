MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With sub-zero temperatures in the forecast, many people won’t plan to spend New Year’s Weekend outdoors.
But what about underground?
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is opening up its Forestville Mystery Cave in Preston for special tours on Jan. 1.
The cave stays a constant 48 degrees year-round, and is typically only open from April to October. You will need to make a reservation in advance.
If you would rather enjoy the crisp, fresh air, several state parks are offering what they are calling “First Day Hikes” — which are guided hikes and snowshoe tours each between an hour-and-a-half and three-hours long.
They are free, but you will need to purchase a parking pass.