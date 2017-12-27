2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:Forestville, Forestville Mystery Cave, Local TV, Minnesota Department Of Natural Resources

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With sub-zero temperatures in the forecast, many people won’t plan to spend New Year’s Weekend outdoors.

But what about underground?

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is opening up its Forestville Mystery Cave in Preston for special tours on Jan. 1.

mystery cave Mystery Cave Offering Balmy New Years Eve Tours

(credit: CBS)

The cave stays a constant 48 degrees year-round, and is typically only open from April to October. You will need to make a reservation in advance.

If you would rather enjoy the crisp, fresh air, several state parks are offering what they are calling “First Day Hikes” — which are guided hikes and snowshoe tours each between an hour-and-a-half and three-hours long.

They are free, but you will need to purchase a parking pass.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch