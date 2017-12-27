2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:Hibbing, International Falls

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — An arctic wave is bringing record cold to northeastern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service reports International Falls and Hibbing set record low temperatures on Wednesday morning. International Falls — the self-proclaimed “Nation’s Icebox” — plunged to 37 degrees below zero, breaking the old record of 32 below set in 1924, while Hibbing bottomed out at 28 below, breaking the old record of 27 below set in 1964.

The temperature in the town of Cotton was measured at 41 below at 7 a.m. while Embarrass was 40 below at 7:15 a.m.

Another round of arctic air is forecast for this weekend, with wind chills in northern Minnesota expected to range from 20 below to 40 below Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

