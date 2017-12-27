MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A year-end crush of customers are prepaying some taxes in Minnesota’s largest county.
The line was out the door of the property tax division in Hennepin County Wednesday morning.
The center extended its hours after seeing an unprecedented number of residents this past week. Homeowners apparently hope to see a benefit by paying now before the new tax law caps state and local deductions.
Last December, the county received about 1,000 prepayments total. It received twice that many online Tuesday alone, and hundreds more in person.
“So this year we’ve probably been seeing about 400 to 500 people coming in daily to also make payments in person, so as you can see that’s a huge uptick from past,” property tax division administrative manager Derrick Hodge said.
Hennepin County residents can pay in person Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
You can also prepay with an e-check online or via mail. For more information on prepaying, click here.