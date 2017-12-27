2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — St. Cloud police say a 20-year-old man apparently killed another man in their apartment last week before taking his own life.

Authorities said Wednesday the deaths of Larry David Thompson and his 19-year-old roommate, Benedict Gerard Frank, are believed to be a murder-suicide.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office says Frank was killed by a single gunshot wound and ruled this death a homicide. Authorities say Thompson also died of a single gunshot wound, and his death was a suicide.

Officers arrived at the men’s apartment last Friday and found their bodies. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted in the investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch