MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say when they stopped a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a Casey’s General Store in Wyoming, Minnesota, the people inside the car told them there was a pipe bomb in the trunk.

A bomb squad was called in and it was determined that it was not a pipe bomb, but a lift cap for a military grade tracing round.

Police arrested one person.

They are still trying to sort out who owned the tracing round and who owns the car.

Roads nearby were closed while the bomb squad investigated. The roads have since reopened.

