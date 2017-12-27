EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) – The quarterback situation for the Minnesota Vikings has been a talker for most of the season, and it could get interesting as they enter the NFC Playoffs.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday he anticipates that Sam Bradford will return to practice next week. Depending on how he looks, he could return to the active roster for the playoffs.
Bradford was placed on injured reserve in October after playing the first half of the Oct. 9 game against the Chicago Bears. He was struggling and clearly still favoring his knee, which he hurt during the season-opening win over the New Orleans Saints.
Case Keenum replaced Bradford in the game and led the Vikings to a 20-17 victory. Keenum is 11-3 as the Vikings starter at quarterback this season and helped lead Minnesota through an eight-game win streak.
For the season, Keenum is throwing for nearly 240 yards per game with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season. He’s also earned a 98.1 rating.
The Vikings can earn a first-round bye in the NFC Playoffs with a win on Sunday.