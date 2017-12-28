MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Fillmore County are investigating after an inmate died in custody Wednesday evening.
According to the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate died in the county’s Detention Facility. The incident was reported at 6:31 p.m. Life-saving efforts were performed by emergency responders, but were unsuccessful.
“The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest sympathy to the victim’s family for their loss,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement .
The Minnesota BCA is conducting a death investigation.
The Mayo Clinic Coroner’s Office is conducting the autopsy and will be responsible for identifying the inmate, as well as the manner and cause of death.