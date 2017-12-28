DONATE: Click here to donate to Gethsemane Lutheran
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The generosity of strangers could answer a Twin Cities church’s prayers this winter.
It’s still icy cold inside the sanctuary in north Minneapolis. The boiler broke at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, making the sanctuary impossible to heat.
In 2016, the church started running a day care after hearing neighbors talk of the great need for quality affordable child care.
This church also feeds more than 4,000 a month through their food shelf and free warm meals.
Without the money for repairs, it faced closing for good.
But since WCCO shared the church’s plea for help last night, you’ve responded with nearly $35,000 in donations.
Owens Air Conditioning & Heating made a donation to the church and give them a loan. They are hoping the GoFundMe will help them come up with the rest of the money they need.
The church still needs about $15,000 to fix its heating system. If you’d like to help the people here keep serving, click here.