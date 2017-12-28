2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s time to let go of all of the negative things that happened in 2017.

Thursday is Good Riddance Day in New York’s Times Square.

People are invited to shred bad memories from 2017, before the ball drops and we ring in 2018.

You could rid yourself of anything, from a letter from an ex to a paid medical bill or something that happened that you want to write down and symbolically get rid of.

While not an official holiday, the day was created by the Times Square Alliance and has been happening since 2007.

