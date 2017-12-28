MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Lynx announced Thursday that they have signed head coach Cheryl Reeve to a multi-year contract extension.
Reeve will also assume the role of the team’s general manager as the organization made some changes to its basketball operations staff. Clare Duwelius was promoted to assistant general manager, and assistant coaches Shelley Patterson and Walt Hopkins each agreed to multi-year contract extensions.
Reeve finished her eighth season with the Lynx and helped lead the team to a 27-7 regular season record in 2017. She also led the Lynx to their fourth WNBA title in seven years. That ties the Houston Comets for the most titles by one franchise in WNBA history.
Reeve is 195-77 in eight seasons as head coach. She’s now also the sixth dual head coach and general manager in the WNBA. Minnesota will also serve as the host for the 2018 WNBA All-Star Game.