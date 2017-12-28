MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague will be sidelined after suffering a left knee injury Wednesday night, but it appears he avoided major injury.
According to an ESPN report, an MRI done Thursday showed Teague has a sprained left knee. The MRI showed no structural damage. It’s a sigh of relief for Timberwolves fans as the injury looked to be much worse, and potentially season-ending.
MRI revealed that Minnesota guard Jeff Teague has a sprained left knee, but there’s no structural damage, league sources tell ESPN. He will be out of lineup for indefinite period of time.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 28, 2017
Teague went down late in regulation of the Timberwolves’ 127-124 win over the Denver Nuggets. He was going for a loose ball when a defender backed into his left leg. He went down to the ground in immediate pain and was able to limp back to the locker room, but didn’t return.
The injury means Tyus Jones will likely take over as the starting point guard in Teague’s absence. Jones has started three games this season, and Minnesota went 2-1 in those games.
In 31 games, Teague is averaging 13.4 points and 7.3 assists per game.
In 35 games, Jones is averaging 4.1 points, 2.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game.