Check out the recipe below.

Beer Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups cream cheese, softened
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
1 Tsp garlic powder
1 Tbsp dried chives
1/3 Cup 612 Beer

Preheat oven to 400˚F. Mix ingredients together well. Spray a small baking pan with cooking spray and spread the dip evenly in the pan. Bake for 15 minutes. Stir and bake an additional 5-10 minutes or until hot.

Serve with pretzels, celery sticks, breadsticks, etc.!

