MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A vehicle rollover briefly cut off all light rail transport in downtown Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.
The incident was reported by Metro Transit, who said that crews were working to clear the incident as quickly as possible.
The affected stretch runs between the U.S. Bank Stadium and Warehouse District stations.
Metro Transit said that replacement buses were being brought in until service could be restored between the stations.
Green Line passengers were being told to board at West Bank, while Blue Line passengers were asked to board at Cedar-Riverside.
There was no immediate word as to what caused the rollover, but as of about 4:30 p.m., Metro Transit said it had restored service.