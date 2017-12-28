MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that a decision on charges in the Justine Damond shooting won’t come before the end of the year.

In a statement, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said the investigation into the shooting involving Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor is still on-going.

“We are getting more information and evidence and additional investigation must be completed,” Freeman said. “As I have mentioned before, the investigation and review of the case will not be rushed. It is more important to get it right than to get it done quickly.”

Previously, Freeman said that a decision in the case would come before the end of the year. Now, he says that there is no timetable for when a decision will come down.

In the statement, he added that he spoke with Damond’s family and expressed his “deepest sympathies” that the investigation has taken so long.

On Thursday evening, Damond’s family said they support Freeman’s decision to take additional time.

“We want justice and appreciate the support from all those who want the same,” a statement from the family said. “We ask for the public’s patience to allow the investigation to continue.”

Damond, 40, was fatally shot on July 15 after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home.

Noor shot the Australian native from inside a squad car shortly after he and his partner arrived on the scene. Damond died in the alley.

Noor has declined to speak with investigators.