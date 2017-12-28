MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tucci Benucch, one of the Mall of America’s original restaurants, is reportedly set to serve its last pastas and pizzas early next year.
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports that the mega mall institution, which opened on the Bloomington mall’s first floor 25 years ago, will close on Feb. 4, with its lease set to expire.
Also leaving the mall will be the Magic Pan Crepe Stand, which is owned by the same company, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises.
Many staff members at Tucci will be offered a chance to transfer to other locations owned by Lettuce Entertain You, which operates Big Bowl restaurants and Tucci Italian sites across the Twin Cities, The Star Tribune reports.
However, for some of the staff, the closing of Tucci Benucch will mark the end of an era. According to the newspaper, two servers have been working at the restaurant since the mall opened in 1992.
As for what will replace Tucci Benucch, plans have yet to be announced.