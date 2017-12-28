2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:Magic Pan Crepe Stand, Mall Of America, MOA, Tucci Benucch

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tucci Benucch, one of the Mall of America’s original restaurants, is reportedly set to serve its last pastas and pizzas early next year.

tucci benucch Reports: Tucci Benucch To Close After 25 Years At Mall Of America

(credit: Tucci Benucch)

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports that the mega mall institution, which opened on the Bloomington mall’s first floor 25 years ago, will close on Feb. 4, with its lease set to expire.

Also leaving the mall will be the Magic Pan Crepe Stand, which is owned by the same company, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises.

Many staff members at Tucci will be offered a chance to transfer to other locations owned by Lettuce Entertain You, which operates Big Bowl restaurants and Tucci Italian sites across the Twin Cities, The Star Tribune reports.

However, for some of the staff, the closing of Tucci Benucch will mark the end of an era. According to the newspaper, two servers have been working at the restaurant since the mall opened in 1992.

As for what will replace Tucci Benucch, plans have yet to be announced.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch