Archdiocese Of St. Paul And Minneapolis, Jeff Anderson

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An attorney for victims for clergy sex abuse says a judge has denied both compensation plans in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis’ bankruptcy case.

St. Paul attorney Jeff Anderson released a statement Thursday saying a judge denied both the archdiocese’s reorganization plan and a competing plan submitted by a creditors’ committee. He says the judge ordered all parties back to mediation.

The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy protection in 2015. A spokesman for the archdiocese did not immediately reply to messages for comment.

In May, an overwhelming majority of victims of clergy sex abuse in the archdiocese voted in favor for a plan submitted by the creditors’ committee over the archdiocese’s plan.

