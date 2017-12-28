ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An attorney for victims for clergy sex abuse says a judge has denied both compensation plans in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis’ bankruptcy case.
St. Paul attorney Jeff Anderson released a statement Thursday saying a judge denied both the archdiocese’s reorganization plan and a competing plan submitted by a creditors’ committee. He says the judge ordered all parties back to mediation.
The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy protection in 2015. A spokesman for the archdiocese did not immediately reply to messages for comment.
In May, an overwhelming majority of victims of clergy sex abuse in the archdiocese voted in favor for a plan submitted by the creditors’ committee over the archdiocese’s plan.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)