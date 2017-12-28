MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the search for two missing people from Golden Valley.
Kingstan Navarro-Marucha, 3, and Anthony Dwight Vanlear, 54, were last seen by a family friend Thursday morning at about 10:30 a.m. in St. Louis Park.
The friend says the pair was supposed to immediately head back home to Golden Valley after they parted ways, but they never arrived.
Kingstan is 36-inches tall, weighs 47 pounds and has short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black and gray Nike hoodie, gray sweatpants and black Nike shoes.
Vanlear is 6-feet tall, weighs 220 pounds and has gray hair and a gray beard.
Vanlear was driving a white 2013 Ford Escape with Minnesota license plate 282 VPL.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Golden Valley Police at 763-593-8079, or call 911.