MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the search for two missing people from Golden Valley.

Kingstan Navarro-Marucha, 3, and Anthony Dwight Vanlear, 54, were last seen by a family friend Thursday morning at about 10:30 a.m. in St. Louis Park.

The friend says the pair was supposed to immediately head back home to Golden Valley after they parted ways, but they never arrived.

kingstan navarro marucha and anthony dwight vanlear 2 BCA: Golden Valley Man, 3 Year Old Boy Missing

Kingstan Navarro-Marucha and Anthony Dwight Vanlear (credit: MN BCA)

Kingstan is 36-inches tall, weighs 47 pounds and has short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black and gray Nike hoodie, gray sweatpants and black Nike shoes.

Vanlear is 6-feet tall, weighs 220 pounds and has gray hair and a gray beard.

Vanlear was driving a white 2013 Ford Escape with Minnesota license plate 282 VPL.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Golden Valley Police at 763-593-8079, or call 911.

