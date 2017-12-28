MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We welcome in a new year this weekend. And there are always big parties and fun events for adults. But if you are looking for ways the kids can ring in the New Year, we have you covered if you’re Workin’ for the last Weekend of 2017.

Skateville

Looking for something fun for the kids on New Year’s Eve? Celebrate the arrival of 2018 during an annual all-night skate at Skateville in Burnsville. Skating is open until 7 a.m. After 10 pm there will be a hot dog/soft drinks, games, noisemakers for the midnight countdown.

MOA NYE

Ring in the New Year at Mall of America. Join their Ringleader for a New Year’s moonlight circus complete with lights, music, party favors + a ball drop! Countdown to 2018 at 10 pm to midnight in the rotunda.

Grain Belt Sign Re-Lighting

An iconic sign is back in all its glory and you can celebrate it this weekend. The official re-lighting of the Grain Belt sign is this Saturday on the Mississippi riverbanks. The sign lighting is open to the public. There will be an After Glow Party following the lighting, which is a $20 ticketed event at Nicollet Island Pavilion.

Minneapolis Home & Landscape Expo

Finally, thinking about a remodeling project in the New Year? Get ideas at the Minneapolis Home & Landscape Expo this weekend! Whether you’re looking for small design details on adding the largest addition you can Jumpstart your project by meeting hundreds of contractors face to face! The expo takes place Friday through Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center.