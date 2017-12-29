It’s one of the biggest party nights of the year. Whether you’re hosting a New year’s Eve party or hitting the town, Mixologist Mike Gharrity with The Exchange and Alibi Lounge in downtown Minneapolis has cocktail ideas to help you ring in 2018.
Mimosa Bar
Champagne and Sparkling Juices
Pineapple Juice, Cranberry Juice, Flavored Lemonades
Raspberries, Strawberries, Pineapple, Honeydew
Bamboo Skewers
Optional: Chambord (raspberry liqueur), Cointreau (orange liqueur)
French 75
1 oz Gin
.5 oz lemon Juice
.5 oz syrup
Chilled champagne
Lemon Twist garnish
The champagne or dry sparkling wine should be well chilled. Gin, simple syrup, and lemon juice combined and shaken with plenty of ice. Mixture strained into champagne flute, topped with the chilled champagne, and garnished with the lemon twist.
Skol Fashioned
1 oz. Rye
1 oz. Bourbon
.75 oz cardamom-infused simple simple syrup
2 dashes Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters
Served in Low ball, Garnished with Orange Peel and Cherry