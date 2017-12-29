SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — Come Sunday night, bars and restaurants across the metro will be filled with people ringing in 2018.

Even though it’s a holiday, there is never an excuse to drink and drive — especially when there are free options to get you home safely.

The Shakopee Police Department is offering free rides home to anyone with a voucher on New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m. to 2:30 in the morning.

It’s good for one ride home from a Shakopee bar to a Shakopee residence, or $10 off the total cab fare if you live outside city limits. Gratuity is not included.

The department launched this program over Halloween this year and also offered vouchers on the night before Thanksgiving.

So far, they have given out 70 free rides.

“It leaves people no excuse when we are offering you a free ride home,” said Shakopee Police Crime Prevention Specialist Liz Guggisberg.

If you live in Minneapolis and want to take the light rail or a bus home on New Year’s, Metro Transit will be offering free rides as well.

Customers can ride free from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on all Metro Transit bus and light rail routes.

If you want to print off a voucher, you can find one by clicking here.