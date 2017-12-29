2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was the great Nina Simone who once sang “I Want a Little Sugar In My Bowl.”

Starting in January, three new cereals from General Mills hope to add a little sweetness to your morning meal.

First, they’re mashing up Lucky Charms with Frosted Flakes. The appropriately dubbed Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes will be available at stores nationwide, and will feature the former’s marshmallow pieces with the latter’s sweetened corn flakes.

lucky charms frosted flakes box box v2 Want Frosted Flakes In Your Lucky Charms? Youre In Luck

(credit: General Mills)

Also next month, there will be two flavors of what they’re calling “Blasted Shreds.”

The bits of shredded whole grain wheat will be available in a peanut butter and chocolate variety, and also in Cinnamon Toast Crunch form.

