MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The young man shot by police in an interview room at Minneapolis City Hall made his first court appearance Friday, stemming from the crime for which he was being questioned.
Eighteen-year-old Marcus Fischer’s court date had been postponed multiple times. Fischer is charged with first degree assault, first degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a prohibited person.
Fischer was being questioned at City Hall on Dec. 18 about an armed robbery when police say he was left alone in an interrogation room. Fischer’s father said his son slit his throat and wrists and stabbed himself in the chest.
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Officer David Martinson attempted to use a stun gun on Fischer, but that failed. Police said Fischer walked toward officers with a knife before Sgt. Gene Suker and Officer Jerome Carey shot the teenager.
Earlier this week, Fischer’s court date was postponed to Jan. 3. A spokesman for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said the court date was postponed because doctors determined Fischer was not healthy enough to appear before a judge.
According to court records, Fischer made his first appearance Friday afternoon.