MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Christmas is over and we’re getting ready for New Year’s Eve, and we’re in the middle of a bone-chillingly cold weekend.

Looking for something fun to do? Here are four ideas.

Buck Hill Snow Tubing

We’re heading to Buck Hill. If you’re willing to bundle up and brave the cold, there are 14 snow tube lanes where people can catch some speed. A two-hour session before 4 p.m. is $18. After that, it’s $15.

Snow tubing begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and goes until 10 p.m.

Home & Landscape Expo

Head inside the Minneapolis Convention Center for the Home and Landscape Expo. You can meet hundreds of contractors face to face, who can help jumpstart your remodeling project.

It’s Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Grain Belt Sign Lighting

Let there be light. The iconic Grain Belt sign on the Mississippi Riverbanks will be lit up again during a public ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday today. It will help kick off the 125th anniversary of Grain Belt Beer.

There is a ticketed After Glow Party following the lighting. It’s $20 at Nicollet Island Pavilion.

FlyOver America at MOA

Not ready to say goodbye to the holidays yet? It’s the last weekend of Holidays at FlyOver America at Mall of America. Guests will help Santa search for his missing elves during the flight across America and the North Pole.

You sit in a suspended chair, feet dangling, in front of a four story screen with special effects like wind, mist and more. Tickets are about $19.