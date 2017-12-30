MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a Barron County sheriff’s deputy was hit Friday afternoon by a passing motorist while assisting with another crash in western Wisconsin.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at about 2:33 p.m. Friday. The deputy had has emergency lights on while blocking a lane of traffic on Highway 53 at the Chetek, Wis., exit. The deputy was slowing cars for another crash down the road that was being pulled out by a tow truck.
While sitting in his squad car, his vehicle was hit by a passing car that was slowing for the accident. Three people in that van were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The Chetek Police and Fire Departments are assisting the Barron County Sheriff’s Office with investigating the crash.
Motorists are urged to both slow down and move over when you see emergency vehicles on the side of the road. Drivers could be cited for failing to yield for emergency vehicles.