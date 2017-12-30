Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds interesting cocktails that mixologists are stirring up in the Twin Cities. This week, he checks out the Minnesota Ice Bar in downtown Minneapolis for the Teeling Toddy.
Teeling Toddy
1 ½ oz Teeling Single-Malt Irish Whiskey
¾ Honey Syrup *
2 Dashes Bittercube Trinity Bitters
Juice from ½ a Lemon, plus a Lemon Twist
Hot Water
* To make Honey Syrup: Combine equal parts honey and water in a saucepan; add 1/4 cup of cardamom pods, and 3 whole cloves. Bring to a boil; cool, then strain out cardamom and cloves. Use immediately or refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a mug or coupe glass, in order. Garnish with freshly-grated cinnamon.
The MNIce Bar is located in the courtyard of Mercy Bar & Dining Room, which is part of the Le Meridien Chambers hotel. The MNIce Bar will be open on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for as long as weather permits. Hot and cold cocktails, fire pits, ice shuffle-puck boards, and a 15-foot heated geodome are all available.