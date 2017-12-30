2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:Extreme Cold, Minneapolis Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for help from residents as the Twin Cities faces dangerously cold conditions.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is asking people to keep a watchful and caring eye on vulnerable community members who may be outside and not properly clothed for dangerous wind chills. The high temperature on Saturday is expected to be about four degrees below zero, with wind chills making it feel more like 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

Arradondo said many of the city’s social service providers, including St. Stephens Street Outreach, are available to assist those who need a warm place for shelter.

Anyone who comes across somebody who needs help in the extreme cold should call 911.

Comments (2)
  1. See BS (@TunderBoomers) says:
    December 30, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Why not have special trains for the light rail system for homeless people, maybe a train with restrooms for when it’s cold. and the train runs overnight.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch