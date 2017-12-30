MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for help from residents as the Twin Cities faces dangerously cold conditions.
Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is asking people to keep a watchful and caring eye on vulnerable community members who may be outside and not properly clothed for dangerous wind chills. The high temperature on Saturday is expected to be about four degrees below zero, with wind chills making it feel more like 20 to 30 degrees below zero.
Arradondo said many of the city’s social service providers, including St. Stephens Street Outreach, are available to assist those who need a warm place for shelter.
Anyone who comes across somebody who needs help in the extreme cold should call 911.
Why not have special trains for the light rail system for homeless people, maybe a train with restrooms for when it’s cold. and the train runs overnight.