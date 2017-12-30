MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings made a pair of roster moves on Saturday before hosting the Chicago Bears on Sunday in the regular season finale.
The Vikings signed center Cornelius Edison, and placed long snapper Kevin McDermott on injured reserve. McDermott’s season is over after suffering a shoulder injury in the Vikings’ win at Green Bay. Jeff Overbaugh will replace him at long snapper.
Edison will likely be a reserve offensive lineman for the Vikings. He spent most of the season on the team’s practice squad.
Minnesota can secure a No. 2 seed and first-round bye for the NFC Playoffs with a win over the Bears on Sunday.