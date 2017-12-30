MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you plan to head out for New Years eve, local law enforcement agencies are offering ways to get home safe.
The Shakopee Police Department will be giving free rides home. You do need a ride voucher, though. Several bars will have them, or you can print them off at home.
It’s good for one ride home from a Shakopee bar to a Shakopee residence, or $10 off the total cab fare if you live outside city limits.
“This is a thing, it leaves people no excuse when we are offering you a free ride home. We still see people who think they are OK to drive, and you know they are not. It’s best to be safe and get a ride home,” Shakopee Police Crime Prevention Specialist Liz Guggisberg said.
In Minneapolis, Metro Transit is offering free rides on bus and light rails on New Year’s Eve.