MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Residents in Burnsville were told to stay in their homes overnight as police engaged in a standoff with an armed man.
The Burnsville Police Department says officers responded to a home hear Hilltop Road and Circle Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a domestic situation.
The woman in the home was about to escape, but the man inside fired several rounds after she left.
Police tried to negotiate with the man to give himself up, but officials say he took his own life.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will be handling the autopsy.