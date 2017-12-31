2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:Burnsville, Standoff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Residents in Burnsville were told to stay in their homes overnight as police engaged in a standoff with an armed man.

The Burnsville Police Department says officers responded to a home hear Hilltop Road and Circle Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a domestic situation.

The woman in the home was about to escape, but the man inside fired several rounds after she left.

Police tried to negotiate with the man to give himself up, but officials say he took his own life.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will be handling the autopsy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch