DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota is ending 2017 on a frigid note.

Days of arctic cold are persisting. The National Weather Service reports Embarrass in northeastern Minnesota dropped to a low of 45 degrees below zero Sunday. International Falls bottomed out at 32 below while Duluth dropped to 24 below.

St. Cloud in central Minnesota recorded a low of 24 below. Minneapolis-St. Paul hit 16 below.

A wind chill warning is in effect for parts of east-central, north-central and northeastern Minnesota through New Year’s morning. Forecasters warn that dangerously cold wind chills of 25 below to 45 below are expected.

