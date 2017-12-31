MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – New Year’s Day looks to bring above-zero temperatures back to the Twin Cities.
For a moment, at least.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the Twin Cities could see the mercury rise to 1 degree Monday afternoon. If so, it’ll snap a nearly three-day stretch of subzero temperatures in the metro.
The slight holiday warmup looks to come after a dangerously cold New Year’s Eve. When the clock strikes midnight, it’s expected to be 10 below zero in the metro, with wind chills making it feel like 25 below.
However you felt about yesterday's weather… prepare to feel that way again today. We'll continue our sub-zero stretch, with feels-like temps in the 20s below. At midnight #NewYearsEve expect -10° to feel like -25° or so pic.twitter.com/xSCJtUt9uL
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) December 31, 2017
Revelers are encouraged to bundle up, not drink too much and make sure they’ve got plans to get home safe.
Looking ahead, more above-zero temperatures look to be in store for Tuesday, when the mercury could even into the double digits. (Think: 10 degrees).
After that, there’ll be a chance of snow Wednesday and another stretch single-digit weather.
Next weekend looks to offer a more significant warmup, with temperatures possibly in the teens.
The average air temperatures in the Twin Cities this time of year is around 23 degrees. Doesn’t that sound balmy?