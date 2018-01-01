MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the southeast Twin Cities metro are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect spotted on camera stealing packages.
The Eagan Police Department says the incident happened last week in the area of Diffley Road and Highway 13. An adult female is spotted on a surveillance camera walking up to the front door of a residence, taking a package and walking away.
Anyone with information on the incident or who can identify the suspect should call Eagan police at (651) 675-5700 or their 24-hour confidential tip line at (651) 675-5799.