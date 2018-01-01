2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:Eagan Police Department, Package Theft

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the southeast Twin Cities metro are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect spotted on camera stealing packages.

The Eagan Police Department says the incident happened last week in the area of Diffley Road and Highway 13. An adult female is spotted on a surveillance camera walking up to the front door of a residence, taking a package and walking away.

eagan theft Eagan Police Seek Package Theft Suspect

(credit: Eagan Police Department)

Anyone with information on the incident or who can identify the suspect should call Eagan police at (651) 675-5700 or their 24-hour confidential tip line at (651) 675-5799.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch