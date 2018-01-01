MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting Monday, the city of Falcon Heights no longer has a contract with the St. Anthony Police Department.
Officers with the city of St. Anthony used to patrol the streets of Falcon Heights, but that all changed after the shooting death of Philando Castile.
In July 2016, Castile was shot and killed at a traffic stop in Falcon Heights by former St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez. Yanez was acquitted on all charges, but was let go from the department. The case garnered national attention and sparked protests across the Twin Cities.
After that trial was over, Falcon Heights city officials decided to cut ties with the city of St. Anthony and contract with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office instead. That new contract kicks in Jan. 1, 2018, and runs through the end of 2021. Deputies will still be based out of the sheriff’s office and will respond to calls from there.
Falcon Heights will hold open houses with the sheriff’s office to allow them to get to know the community a little better. Five deputies have been assigned to this contract community. The city of Falcon Heights has about 5,500 residents.