2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
By Mary McGuire
Filed Under:Falcon Heights, Jeronimo Yanez, Philando Castile, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, St. Anthony Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting Monday, the city of Falcon Heights no longer has a contract with the St. Anthony Police Department.

Officers with the city of St. Anthony used to patrol the streets of Falcon Heights, but that all changed after the shooting death of Philando Castile.

In July 2016, Castile was shot and killed at a traffic stop in Falcon Heights by former St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez. Yanez was acquitted on all charges, but was let go from the department. The case garnered national attention and sparked protests across the Twin Cities.

After that trial was over, Falcon Heights city officials decided to cut ties with the city of St. Anthony and contract with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office instead. That new contract kicks in Jan. 1, 2018, and runs through the end of 2021. Deputies will still be based out of the sheriff’s office and will respond to calls from there.

Falcon Heights will hold open houses with the sheriff’s office to allow them to get to know the community a little better. Five deputies have been assigned to this contract community. The city of Falcon Heights has about 5,500 residents.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch