MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) – While many of us spent New Year’s Day sleeping off a late night of partying, others started 2018 with an icy cold plunge.
Dressed as thought it was warmer, people jumped into Lake Minnetonka for the annual ALARC Ice Dive. Along with bragging rights, these brave souls are helping raise money for local law enforcement and military members.
But here’s the silver lining — it’s degrees 40 warmer in the water than it is on the ice. So going in isn’t the bad part, it’s getting out!