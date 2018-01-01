2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:Ice Dive, Lake Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) – While many of us spent New Year’s Day sleeping off a late night of partying, others started 2018 with an icy cold plunge.

Dressed as thought it was warmer, people jumped into Lake Minnetonka for the annual ALARC Ice Dive. Along with bragging rights, these brave souls are helping raise money for local law enforcement and military members.

But here’s the silver lining — it’s degrees 40 warmer in the water than it is on the ice. So going in isn’t the bad part, it’s getting out!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch